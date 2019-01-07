Belkin readies new USB-C and Lightning headphones at CES 2019

Enlarge Image Belkin

Belkin makes an accessory called the Rockstar Lightning Audio + Charge Splitter that allows you to use your Lightning headphones while charging your Lightning-equipped Apple device. Now it's announced a new RockStar in-ear Lightning headphone that's due to ship this summer followed by a USB-C version of the same product.

There's no word on pricing yet but hopefully they'll sound better and cost around the same as a pair of Apple Earpods, which can be found online for around $25. You can also (obviously) make calls with them.

Here are the Belkin RockStar headphones' key specs:

Durable construction with MFi certification.



Silicon ear tips provide enhanced fit and seal for noise isolation.



Sweat and water resistant.



On sale summer 2019 from Belkin.com.



RockStar Headphones with USB-C Connector coming later this year.



Available in black or white.

Enlarge Image Belkin

CES 2019: See all of CNET's coverage of the year's biggest tech show.

CES schedule: It's six days of jam-packed events. Here's what to expect.