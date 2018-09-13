JKR/Pottermore Ltd./ Warner Bros.

Muggles and wizards alike can get the lowdown on the upcoming movie Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald in a new behind-the-scenes audiobook from Audible.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald -- Makers, Mysteries and Magic is divided into nine chapters revealing what's in store for characters Newt Scamander, Albus Dumbledore and Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald, and how they all connect to the various Harry Potter films.

Narrated by actor Dan Fogler, who plays Muggle (or No-Maj if you're using American wizard slang) baker Jacob Kowalski in both Fantastic Beasts films, the audiobook includes over 100 hours of interviews with the cast.

Eddie Redmayne (Newt Scamander), Jude Law (Albus Dumbledore), Katherine Waterston (Tina Goldstein) and Alison Sudol (Queenie Goldstein), plus director David Yates and producer David Heyman, all discuss their experiences making Fantastic Beasts 2, which hits theaters on Nov. 15 in Australia and Nov. 16 in the US and UK.

The audiobook also features interviews with crew members, who describe how sets, props and creatures were constructed.

Some of the more interesting elements of the book include details on how the crew reconstructed a 1927 version of Paris on a set on the outskirts of London; what influenced the design of the Elder Wand; and how Hogwarts' Defense Against the Dark Arts classroom was built to look like a realistic place for young wizards learning life-saving spells.

The audiobook is available now for preorder for $30 (roughly £23, AU$42), or free with an Audible subscription.