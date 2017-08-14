Become a Pikachu with Snapchat's new Pokemon filter

Enlarge Image Screenshots by Ashlee Clark Thompson/CNET

You can finally realize your dreams of becoming a Pikachu, thanks to a new Pokemon filter released Monday on Snapchat.

Here's what Pokemon had to say about the limited-time-only filter in a related blog post:

Pikachu's ears, nose, and bright-red cheeks will appear over your smiling face when you use this Lens. Then, you can open your mouth to call on Pikachu to join you in the photo! If your device's sound is turned on, you'll hear Pikachu's iconic voice as it jumps onto the screen and strikes a pose. Snap the perfect portrait of you and the famous Pokémon to share!

Take a selfie with Pikachu! 📸⚡️Our Pikachu Lens is available now on Snapchat for a limited time: https://t.co/hOCWNkQWmB pic.twitter.com/GX8mY7hPYI — Pokémon (@Pokemon) August 14, 2017

Pokemon says its Pikachu filter will be on Snapchat "for only a short while." So, you know, if you need a Pokemon-selfie fix -- now's the time.