Bean burritos reign supreme on Grubhub's 2018 list of popular foods

If you ordered a bean burrito using Grubhub this year, you weren't alone.

According to Grubhub's Year in Food report, out Thursday, bean burritos topped the list of 2018's favorite foods, experiencing a 276 percent boost in popularity over 2017. Coming in below the venerable burrito were poke, chicken sliders, baby back pork ribs and chicken burritos, to name a few.

To create its report, Grubhub, an online service that lets you order from restaurants for home delivery, looked at orders from more than 16 million people and also surveyed consumers.

As far as other trends, Grubhub said, "Americans can't get enough chicken." In fact, chicken popped up on half the items in the Top 10 list of foods.

Also, it might be time to retire those avocado toast jokes. Grubhub noted that the dish didn't make the list of top foods this year.

Fast casual restaurants are the most common spots to order from, and 43 percent of respondents said they placed a Grubhub order because they didn't feel like cooking.

