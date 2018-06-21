BBC to show Wimbledon in Ultra HD

Clive Brunskill / Getty Images

Tennis fans will be able to watch Wimbledon in Ultra HD for the first time as part of a BBC trial.

All of the Centre Court matches in the tournament, which runs July 2-15, will be available to watch in the format on BBC iPlayer, as long as viewers have a compatible TV and a high-speed connection.

Sue Barker returns to lead TV coverage from 11.30 a.m. BST each day (11 a.m. BST on the first day).

"Our Wimbledon trial on BBC iPlayer will be in stunning Ultra HD, HDR and use a wider range of colours, giving people the highest quality ever shown on the BBC," said Matthew Postgate, BBC chief technology and product officer.

The Wimbledon trial is the the BBC's second Ultra HD push for summer 2018, following their decision to bring BBC One's 29 World Cup matches to BBC iPlayer in Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

As with the football tournament, there are a limited number of "seats" at each match and viewers will be allowed onto these streams on a first-come, first-served basis. The tennis stream will be available from the BBC iPlayer home screen as soon as programme coverage begins until the trial fills up for that match.

Audiences will need an Internet connection of at least 40Mbps for the full 3,840-pixel Ultra HD or 20Mbps for 2,560-pixel Ultra HD.

BBC One will also honour a legendary commentator in Barry Davies: The Man, The Voice, The Legend on July 4, as Davies covers Wimbledon for the final time after a BBC career that has lasted more than 50 years.