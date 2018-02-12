He's baaaack! But this time, he remembered to lock the door.

Professor Robert Kelly, aka the "BBC Dad" of viral video fame, appeared on Sky News over the weekend to comment on the North and South Korean Olympic athletes marching into the Opening Ceremonies together Friday night. But Twitter reaction focused less on what Kelly said, and more on what didn't happen.

Like there’s anyone watching this who isn’t just focusing on the door pic.twitter.com/s0yUcz97WJ — David Jones (@jonesthescribe) February 11, 2018

A tweet Sunday from British editor David Jones pointed out that it's almost impossible to watch Kelly interviews now without concentrating on the door behind him, hoping to see a return visit from his irrepressible family.

Back in March, Kelly gained viral fame when his two kids and his wife gatecrashed a live Skype interview he was conducting with the BBC. First, 4-year-old daughter Marion strutted in, then 8-month-old James followed in his rolling walker, and last, Kelly's wife, Jung-a Kim, desperately yanked the kids back out.

The YouTube video of the moment has been watched by 26 million people, earning Kelly the nickname "BBC Dad." (And yes, Kelly was wearing pants -- many assumed he might not have been, thus giving him a reason to stay seated as things escalated.)

This is far from Kelly's first interview since the family frolic. As a professor at Pusan National University in South Korea, he's an in-demand expert whenever Korea makes the news -- you can watch more of his interviews on his own YouTube channel. But now that the Winter Olympics have begun, Kelly is once again reaching a wider audience. And his fans know what they want.

I saw this live and I was very disappointed there was no surprise guests. Once you set a precedent and raise the bar like that, we can't be expected to accept the same old "renowned expert talking head" scenario. We need runaway kids, frantic parents, slamming doors, anything! 😉 — Charles Worrell (@cworrell19) February 11, 2018

Every time I interview him....my eyes are drawn to that door https://t.co/4R4KkFMfiJ — Richelle Carey (@RichelleCarey) February 11, 2018

I LIVE for the door 😂😂😂🙊 — 🍃Joanna🍃 (@Joanna13020) February 12, 2018

Raise your hand if you are hoping for this to happen again 🙋🏻 pic.twitter.com/s8jUW0qkAK — Vasu 🎈 (@VasuMPH) February 12, 2018

I'm surprised there aren't like 7 bolts on the door now — Greg Salwitz (@gregfromboston) February 12, 2018

What this picture doesn’t show: pic.twitter.com/kMMUxjSTJ7 — Will Rayner (@WillRayner__) February 12, 2018

How epic would it have been if he had boards nailed across it like a scooby doo cartoon? — Ron Garrity (@RonGarrity) February 11, 2018

You know that door is locked and the kids are in another house and the doors in that house are locked and just to make sure that door is just painted on — John McCubbin 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@MrJohnMcCubbin) February 11, 2018

Meanwhile on the other side of that door. pic.twitter.com/cSUvCtgEvU — I am not a Swayze (@aintnoswayze) February 11, 2018

There should be a twitch stream where we are all just watching the door waiting for those awesome kids =) — JeffNotes (@JeffNotes) February 12, 2018

On Feb. 7, Kelly's original interview was named Best TV Moment at the Broadcast Awards, an event that celebrates the best in British television.

