BBC app brings World Cup matches to VR and Ultra HD in trials

Football fans will be able to experience the World Cup in VR and Ultra HD for the first time, the BBC said Thursday as it unveiled a pair of high-tech trials for broadcasting the popular sporting event.

The dedicated BBC Sport VR - FIFA World Cup Russia 2018 app will bring audiences live coverage of all 33 matches from this year's competition in Russia. When users open the app, they'll be virtually transported to a box in a Russian stadium, where they can view a live match and check out stats on the box's coffee table.

Fans who want to get closer to the action can change their view and jump behind either goal. When there's no match on, viewers can watch a daily highlights package or other on-demand content on a big screen in the virtual box.

The app will soon be available for iPhones running iOS 10 and above or devices with the Android 5.0 Lollipop operating system or higher. It will also be available for Gear VR, Oculus Go and PlayStation VR.

The Ultra HD trial will bring BBC One's 29 World Cup matches to BBC iPlayer in Ultra HD and High Dynamic Range (HDR).

There are a limited number of seats at each match, however, and fans will be allowed onto these streams on a first-come, first-served basis. The stream will be available from the BBC iPlayer home screen as soon as programme coverage begins until the trial fills up for that match.

Audiences will also need an Internet connection of at least 40Mbps for the full 3,840-pixel Ultra HD or 20Mbps for 2,560-pixel Ultra HD. Footage will be played at 50 frames per second.

The 2018 World Cup will run from June 14 to July 15.

In March, the BBC acknowledged that young people in the UK are spending more time watching Netflix than all of the BBC's programming combined, including iPlayer.

