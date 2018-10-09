Batwoman appears! See the first Ruby Rose photo from Arrowverse crossover

Warner Bros/The CW

Ruby Rose's Batwoman is here and is going to look badass in The CW's upcoming Arrowverse crossover.The network released a first look at the actress in her Batwoman costume Tuesday, showing off a very comic-accurate take of the black and red suit which was designed by Oscar-winner Colleen Atwood. (Disclosure: The CW is a joint venture between Warner Bros. Entertainment and CBS, which also publishes CNET.)

The actress' casting was announced last August, with Rose noting being incredibly excited to become Kate Kane. In addition, a Batwoman show is in development with The Vampire Diaries' Caroline Dries writing the script.

The Arrowverse crossover begins filming next week, according to ET Online, and will begin airing Sunday, Dec. 9 at 8 p.m. on The Flash. Called Elseworlds, this year the crossover will "only" be between Arrow, The Flash, and Supergirl as their attention turns to Arkham Asylum and its madness.

After her introduction in Elseworlds, the plan is for Batwoman to transition to her own standalone CW show for the 2019 fall TV season. If it airs as planned, the show will be the first live-action superhero show to feature a gay lead character.