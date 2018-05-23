Watch the Battlefield V live reveal with Trevor Noah

For generations (well, game console generations), two factions have fought over the right to be called the most popular first-person shooter. Last week, Call of Duty laid its cards on the table, drastically changing the CoD formula to shoe-in a battle royale mode. Today, Battlefield V has its turn -- and it's bringing the series back to where it all started: World War II.

True to that throwback, classic Battlefield multiplayer modes majority rule conquest will be returning, but there are tons of new modes, too.

Specifically, the team called out an upgrade to operations -- which is now called "grand operations." It takes players on a tour across multiple game modes and multiple maps. The operation experience isn't set in stone, either: the next map in a game will be chosen based on how the previous round ended.

The idea, the developers say, is to use the progression of the battle to tell the story of a battle through the medium of online multiplayer. If you're looking for a more narrative story, however, don't worry -- the War Stories mode introduced in Battlefield 1 is coming back to serve up adventures focusing on specific heroes.



That's all pretty standard stuff, to be honest -- but like Call of Duty, there are big changes coming to Battlefield V. Specifically, in the monetary department. Remember the lootbox controversy that plagued Star Wars: Battlefront II? DICE promises it won't carryover to Battlefield V -- saying that players "can't pay to get an unfair advantage." In fact, even franchise standard DLC is gone: There will be now premium pass in Battlefield V -- all players will get access to every multiplayer map released after launch.

