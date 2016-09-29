Battlefield 1's campaign has five 'war stories' -- here's what to expect

Electronic Arts

Following the release of Battlefield 1's first campaign trailer earlier this week, the game's developer DICE has provided more details on the World War I shooter's single-player mode.

DICE has updated the game's website with official descriptions for its five main "war stories." The stories are called Friends in High Places, Nothing is Written, Through Mud and Blood, Avanti Savoia and The Runner -- and all of them sound quite different.

In Friends in High Places, for example, you play as a British pilot in missions that include "intense dogfights, unexpected encounters and a story of friendship." The Nothing is Written chapter is set in the deserts of the Middle East, putting you into the shoes of a Bedouin warrior who fights alongside the legendary Lawrence of Arabia. In Through Mud and Blood, a slice of which is included with the EA/Origin Access trial, you are a member of a tank crew preparing for an assault on Cambrai, France.

The Avanti Savoia chapter takes players to the snow-capped Alps during a battle between Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire. Finally, The Runner sees players taking on the role of an Anzac runner who must deliver "life-or-death" messages on the battlefield near the Gallipoli landing site.

You can see official descriptions for Battlefield 1's five stories below, as written by DICE. There are five main "war stories," but that doesn't necessarily mean there are only five missions.

Battlefield 1 launches on October 21, but you can play a portion of the game as early as October 13 if you're an EA/Origin Access member.

Friends in High Places

The allies are losing the war in the air. Britain struggles to compete with the German aces and the average lifetime of a combat pilot is 17 days. You must face these bleak odds and take to the skies for a noble fight over the western front. Intense dogfights, unexpected encounters and a story of friendship await you.

Nothing is Written

In the Middle East deserts, Arab tribes rebel against the oppression of the Ottoman Empire. The Empire's devastating artillery engage rebel forces wielding rifles from horseback. As a Bedouin warrior working alongside the legendary Lawrence of Arabia, you must find a way to take on the technologically superior enemy and destroy a deadly railgun.

Through Mud and Blood

In the autumn of 1918, British forces prepare for a mass assault on the town of Cambrai, France. With tank support, Allied Command believes a breakthrough is a certainty. But the Mark V tank has one major flaw: it is not reliable. Join a dysfunctional tank crew who battle their way behind enemy lines as they learn to work together.

Avanti Savoia

Italy and the Austro-Hungarian Empire are deadlocked among the Alps. Braced by snow-capped mountains, neither side can find a way to dislodge their enemy. Meanwhile, the Italian mountaineer regiment Arditi prepares an unorthodox assault. Don your Arditi armor and head up a mountainside as Italian and Austrian forces clash over a strategic fort.

The Runner

The British Empire intends to open a new front to the war with an unprecedented naval invasion of the Ottoman homeland. The ships gathered for the Gallipoli Landings -- the D-Day of World War 1 -- carry over half a million men. As an Anzac runner you'll witness the heat of epic bombardments and a beach landing, as well as covert deliveries of urgent life-or-death messages across the frontline.