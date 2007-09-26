Battle of the high-tech hand dryers

Uber-Review

Believe it or not, one of the most popular items ever featured on Crave was a hand dryer. Not just any old washroom appliance, mind you, but the Dyson Airblade--a supposedly state-of-the-art contraption from the U.K. that "strips water droplets off your mitts in 6 to 12 seconds" with air traveling at 400 miles per hour. (See NYC Craver Rich DeMuro test it out in this video and judge for yourself.)

But barely three months later, it already has competition from another European company that makes the "Veltia," a self-proclaimed "new generation hand dryer." Uber-Review says this version, from Barcelona-based Veltek Systems, claims to do the job in a comparable 10 to 15 seconds. But the most significant difference is its cost: about $725, which is roughly half the price of the $1,400 Airblade.

As for us, we'll stick with the touchless dispenser for paper towels--because germaphobes can be cheap, as well as lazy.