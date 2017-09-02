Certain things might seem self-evident to most of us. You don't tug on Superman's cape. You don't spit into the wind. And you don't take a battle-axe, no matter what it's made of, into the passenger cabin of a commercial airplane.

The Transportation Security Administration's sassy Instagram account has been quiet for a few days, but was back in fighting form on Friday, sharing the above photo of a replica battle-axe an unidentified passenger wanted to carry on a flight.

Simmer down, ye wannabe Viking warriors. The TSA shot down any hopes of slicing open a Diet Sprite from the flight attendant's cart, noting that even though the weapon was a prop and made of soft material, it needed to be packed in checked luggage. The post also joked about the photographer's foot, because that is toe-tally funny.

Followers of the account has some sharp replies.

"'It's sort of like a nerf,' will be my new excuse for everything," wrote rooaary.

And a user going by the name infinity_dong_ (!) had a "Game of Thrones"-related response, writing, "Just in case there are White Walkers on the plane."