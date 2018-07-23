Batman: The Animated Series will take down Gotham's criminal underworld in remastered 1080p, with the arrival of a Blu-ray box set on October 16
The box set -- dubbed Batman: The Complete Animated Series -- includes remastered versions of the original show's 85 episodes, the 24 episodes of The New Batman Adventures follow-up, movies Mask of the Phantasm and Mr. Freeze: Sub Zero, Syfy reported over the weekend. The release date was announced during the show's 25th anniversary panel at Comic-Con 2018.
In addition to the episodes and movies, Blu-ray.com notes, you'll also get a 60-minute featurette, audio commentaries on some episodes, a trio of Funko Pops (Batman, Harley Quinn and Joker) and an art book.
The box set is available to preorder on Amazon for $113.
If you don't want to shell out for the Blu-rays, the show will also be available on the DC Universe subscription streaming service, which was unveiled at Comic-Con.
The initial series, which starred Kevin Conroy as Batman/Bruce Wayne and Mark Hamill as the Joker, ran from 1992 to 1995 and continued with a tweaked art style as The New Batman Adventures from 1997 to 1999.
It spawned Superman, Justice League and a futuristic follow-up known as Batman Beyond in an animated DC universe that lasted until 2006.
CNET's Roger Cheng argued that DC won this year's Comic-Con with its teases for Aquaman, Shazam and Wonder Woman 1984.
Discuss: Batman: The Animated Series hits Blu-ray in October
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.