'Batgirl' film from Joss Whedon reportedly in the works

DC Comics

The DC cinematic universe shows no signs of slowing down. Not only is Warner Bros. ramping up production of a solo film for "Batgirl," according to Variety, but former "Avengers" director Joss Whedon is close to jumping on board to write, direct and produce the film.

Whedon was long rumored to be attached to a "Wonder Woman" film that never materialized, and he's praised the first looks at the upcoming film.

"The trailer was just wonderful. I'll probably be disappointed, me more than anybody else, because I'll be like, 'Wow, my version...' or whatever, but I can still get myself up for it," Whedon told Complex in an interview last year.

No more specifics are known about the film yet, but it would presumably take place in the increasingly gigantic shared DC universe.

For those keeping track, a Batgirl film would join a "Suicide Squad" sequel, plus films focused on Shazam and Black Adam and "Wonder Woman" "Justice League," "The Batman," "Gotham City Sirens" and about a thousand other DC adaptations on Warner Bros.' schedule.