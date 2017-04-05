Barry Manilow comes out as gay, fans say congrats, and 'duh'

Crooner Barry Manilow has come out publicly as gay for the first time. In an article published Wednesday, the singer, 73, told People magazine he hid his sexuality for decades for fear he would "disappoint" his fans.

Manilow has been romantically involved with his manager, Garry Kief, for 39 years, and says the couple finally wed at their Palm Springs, California, estate in 2014.

The singer says his fears about how his fans would react were unfounded.

"When they found out that Garry and I were together, they were so happy," he tells People. "The reaction was so beautiful -- strangers commenting, 'Great for you!' I'm just so grateful for it."

A similar reaction unfolded on Twitter after Manilow shared the People article.

Many fans reacted like Captain Renault in the famous scene in "Casablanca," where he claims to be "shocked, shocked that gambling is going on in here." (Spoiler: He's not really shocked. Double spoiler: Manilow's fans already knew, or assumed they knew.)

Some were quick to point out that even though many suspected, Manilow's public announcement still deserved notice.

Naturally, as to be expected from the man who wrote the songs that made the whole world sing, there were musical puns.

Some found the romance almost poetic.

And at least one fan spotted a possible "separated at birth" nomination.

But the real question remains: Does Manilow know "Breakfast Club" assistant principal Richard Vernon raids his wardrobe?

