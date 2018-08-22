Barnum's Animals free the crackers and unleash online debate

The animal crackers are free, and not all of the humans are happy about it.

The sweet packaged crackers known as Barnum's Animals are shaped like various creatures. For more than a century, they've been sold in familiar red boxes showing the animals caged in a circus boxcar. But now redesigned packages show the animals roaming free. The new boxes portray a zebra, elephant, lion, giraffe and gorilla strolling next to each other through a grassy field.

Mondelez International, the parent company of cookie giant Nabisco, made the change after the animal rights group People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals suggested it.

Big victories can come in small packages!



THANK YOU, Nabisco 🦁❤️ After working with PETA, their new box for Barnum's Animals Crackers perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates the caging and chaining of animals for the circus. https://t.co/TZfQDPTand pic.twitter.com/5L9i8W1DMq — PETA 🐳🐬 (@peta) August 21, 2018

"The new box for Barnum's Animals perfectly reflects that our society no longer tolerates caging and chaining exotic animals for circus shows," reads a statement on PETA's website. "PETA is celebrating this redesign just as we've celebrated the closure of Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus and an end to the use of wild animals in many other circuses."

Some people applauded the new look. "This is the kind of dumb change I can get behind!" wrote one Twitter user. "I love animals!

This is the kind of dumb change I can get behind! I love animals! — J K D (@j1bjkd) August 21, 2018

I think each animal should get its own box, displayed in each of their natural habitats, with a list of facts about endangered species. This is just lazy publicity. — Parisa (@littlesparrowp) August 21, 2018

I really like this...nice choice, Nabisco — Lorien Shaw (@Glaxona) August 21, 2018

Avengers united. — David (@skywal01) August 21, 2018

But others didn't see the point. "PETA you do realize that there are not real animals in the box, right?" one Twitter user wrote. "They are cookies. Yikes this is a big win?

Exactly who in particular was offended by animal crackers? Even the P.C. police wouldn't have taken this call. — Jon Tapper (@TapperJonathan) August 21, 2018

PETA you do realize that there are not real animals in the box, right? They are cookies. Yikes this is a big win? — truthteller (@truthte30136618) August 21, 2018

It's nice that efforts are being put towards changing that instead of using those cookies to feed starving kids. Hurray for the Animals. — Jeremy Avery (@JeremyAvery312) August 21, 2018

Are you freaking serious? I am an animal lover but this is stupid!!!! This is what you have wasted time and effort on? — Jason Bremer (@realjasonbremer) August 21, 2018

I'm going to celebrate your victory by throwing as many different type of animals on the grill tonight pic.twitter.com/Us5yvdGUUR — Chris Farrer (@HELMETinTHEbush) August 21, 2018

But they still are called Barnum??? After a circus. So????? — Katrin Kiefer (@pepprgrl) August 21, 2018

And still, others thought the new package layout was less than realistic.

Great! Now the lion will kill the zebra and the giraffe!!! — Spencer Smith (@BroSpencer) August 21, 2018

Idk man, my ?’s on the ? crushing em all...like the wildebeest stampede in lion king...just with an ? instead — Joshua Haney (@Joshua_A_Haney) August 21, 2018

The one a anomaly is a lion being in the midst of a group of herbivores without them panicking... ? — Graeme Bacque (@graemebacque) August 21, 2018

Didn't Jurassic park have animals break free??? Just saying. — Matt (@MattRealAmerica) August 21, 2018

The redesigned packages are now available on US grocery store shelves.