Barack Obama on 'Game of Thrones'? George R.R. Martin has hope

Enlarge Image HBO

Barack Obama, start brushing up on your High Valyrian.

When "Game of Thrones" author George R.R. Martin was asked on his blog to name his dream guest star, hope and change came to mind.

"Well, Barack Obama would be pretty exciting. And actually, he IS a fan of the show," Martin wrote Monday.

The topic came up as New York Mets pitcher Noah Syndergaard shot a cameo on the HBO fantasy hit as it filmed in Spain.

Syndergaard, whose flowing locks fit right in with much of the rest of the male cast, may not be Obama, but his joining the cast, however briefly, represented a big moment for Martin.

"Loved hearing that (Syndergaard is) a fan of the show," Martin wrote. "After all, I've been a Mets fan since 1962."

And when a fan asked if Martin wanted to pull an Alfred Hitchcock/Stan Lee move and cameo in his own show, he allowed that it was an option.

"I wanted to be a severed head on the wall in season one, but turns out those severed heads are expensive to make," Martin wrote. "Instead we bought a Big Box o' Used Heads, and got in all sorts of trouble."

Indeed they did. That was when a prop head of former President George W. Bush, wearing a wig, was used for a scene where decapitated heads were shown on spikes, and HBO apologized and edited the scene in future showings to hide the face.

Uh, on second thought, maybe former president Obama should stay away from Westeros. There's something to be said for keeping one's head.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.

Batteries Not Included: The CNET team reminds us why tech is cool.

