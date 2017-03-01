Mobile search engine Baidu goes dark for nearly 20 minutes

Enlarge Image Baidu

Baidu is China's equivalent of Google, but hundreds of millions of questions went unanswered when the mobile version of the search engine broke down for 18 minutes last night, reports SCMP.

Almost two hours after service was resumed, the company behind China's largest internet search engine apologised (for the third time) on its official Weibo account.

"We missed more than hundreds of millions of search requests because our mobile search service broke down tonight, and we're very sorry," the post read.

Baidu isn't the only internet service having a bad week. Amazon Web Services' cloud-computer S3 business was on the fritz on Tuesday night, leading to some internet sites and services, such as Giphy and Imgur, to lose responsiveness.

But Baidu's problems didn't begin and end last night. The search giant, which has over 665 million users, recently reported two consecutive quarters of falling revenue

