Baidu in talks to create smart TVs -- report

Chinese search giant Baidu is reportedly in talks with a Chinese manufacturer, Huan Technology, to help develop smart televisions.

Baidu is apparently discussing working with Huan Technology to develop a set-top box or chip for use in smart TVs, Bloomberg reported Wednesday, citing two people familiar with the matter. Baidu and Huan Technology both declined Bloomberg's request for comment.

Baidu's reported plans would take on Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, which ventured into Internet TV in July with the unveiling of its smart TV operating system and set-top box.

