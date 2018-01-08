Baidu

Baidu is already known as "the Google of China." At CES 2018, the Chinese company wants another title: "the Alexa of China." To that end, Baidu's showing off a trio of smart home helpers here in Las Vegas: the Little Fish VSI Smart Speaker, the Sengled Smart Lamp Speaker and the PopIn Aladdin.

All three devices feature Baidu's AI, called DuerOS, and all three will respond to your voice commands, answer your questions and control smart home devices. That functionality is similar to Amazon's digital assistant Alexa, popularized by the Amazon Echo smart speaker. At this point, Alexa is built into a wide variety of devices and Baidu looks to follow suit.

We actually saw an early prototype of the Little Fish VSI Smart Speaker at last year's CES. Now it looks much closer to a finished product. In addition to the usual tricks you'd expect from a device that takes after Alexa, Little Fish's camera will actually recognize your face and customize responses accordingly.

Both Alexa and Google's Assistant do this to an extent with voice commands, but neither yet employs facial recognition with their digital assistants. Otherwise, expect Little Fish to use its screen similarly to an Amazon Echo Show. You'll be able to watch videos, make video calls and see information relevant to your questions.

The Sengled Smart Lamp Speaker is a lamp with DuerOS, while the PopIn Aladdin is a dome light that doubles as a projector. Both have built-in speakers. The lamp can cycle through multiple lighting modes to help set the mood. The projector plays your favorite shows through Baidu's streaming partners.

None of the devices are slated for release in the US as of yet. I hope they will be released beyond China at some point, as I'd certainly enjoy having a chat with my projector.

