'Bad Lip Reading' video of inauguration is so bad, it's great

Maybe you wondered just what was inside that sky-blue Tiffany gift box Melania Trump presented to Michelle Obama on Inauguration Day. Or what now-president Donald Trump and then-president Barack Obama chatted about as they stood side by side.

Well, too bad, we don't actually know. But "Bad Lip Reading" takes some hilarious guesses in a new video that might be the You Tube channel's funniest to date.

Part of the video is packed with the wacky lines you expect if you've watched a few of these.

"Surprise! I have some pretzels for you!" the new first lady announces as she delivers the Tiffany box.

But then the video pulls a fast one and switches to dialogue which, well, could conceivably be real.

"Well, you're cheery," the president-to-be tells his predecessor, who responds, "You're certainly not gonna be."

Later on, Trump tells Obama, "Now I pretend I like you, but I hate you, inside."

"You're a creep!" faux Obama cheerfully responds.

The video also features a plot between former president George W. Bush and former first lady/secretary of state/presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

"Looks like we have a problem," Bush tells Clinton.

"Yeah. Leave it to me," she responds. "We're gonna squeeze him."

And we haven't even reached the actual inauguration yet. Tune in for four-plus minutes of funny. Oh, and Vice President Mike Pence, we're also disappointed they didn't find the continent of Atlantis yet.

