'Baby Driver' trailer proves Edgar Wright loves some drifty Subarus

Like me, I imagine you'll be saddened to hear that "Baby Driver" is not about a baby who can drive. But since it's not the 50th installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise, I'll take it.

"Baby Driver" comes from the mind of Edgar Wright, the same director who helmed "Shaun of the Dead," "Hot Fuzz" and "Scott Pilgrim vs. the World." To summarize, it's a campy heist film with a protagonist named Baby. There's a whole ton of good music, along with the rapid-fire cuts and dialogue one expects from an Edgar Wright movie.

What captured my interest, though, was Baby's choice of getaway car. It's a bright red Subaru WRX from the Hawkeye generation, named for the shape of its headlights. It's the second such use of a WRX in a Wright film, the first coming from "Hot Fuzz." The WRX in "Baby Driver" was likely converted to rear-wheel drive to make some of the stunts easier to pull off.

There are some other neat cars in the trailer, too, including a Chevrolet Avalanche that ends up wedged under a truck, a fresh purple third-gen Chevrolet Caprice and some sort of Dodge Challenger. Based on how much trick driving will be in this movie, I'm surprised the car didn't earn top billing ahead of Kevin Spacey or Jon Hamm.