B&O Beoplay E6 in-ear wireless headphones charge while you listen

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Bang and Olufsen melds some popular Bluetooth earbud features plus dust- and splash-resistance with its high-end audio smarts for the new Beoplay E6 wireless earbuds announced at IFA 2018. They can also charge via a dongle while you're using them, which is good since they're rated for only up to five hours of play time and it takes two hours to fully charge them.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

They're $300, which isn't quite as steep as the new audiophile-quality RHA CL2 Planar's $900 price tag, but still pricey compared to a lot of competitors for what it offers. Nor are they as cool as the BeoSound Edge speaker the company announced at the same time. They do offer some fit customization with silicone ear tips and fins in the package.

While the Beoplay E6s aren't the first earbuds to snap together with magnets while you're not using them, but B&O adds a perk: they'll automatically turn off when you snap them together.

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

Other specs include: