CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

Christmas Gift Guide
TV and Movies

'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer coming Wednesday, Marvel says

Avengers, assemble, because the long wait is finally almost over. The directors' mysterious countdown is coming to an early end.

Avengers fans, are you ready?

The "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer is finally landing Wednesday, reveals an official tweet from Marvel sent out Tuesday morning.   

The Wednesday date is a day earlier than many, including CNET, surmised based on a cartoon countdown from directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Marvel also shared a teaser video looking back at the numerous heroes who will reunite in the film.

On Tuesday, the Russos posted an image on Instagram of a cartoonish "2." This follows the "3" they posted Monday.

Although the directors didn't caption the image or explain it in any way, many fans decided the string of messages meant that the long-awaited "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer will arrive online Thursday. But apparently we were counting wrong, as Marvel's tweet announced Wednesday to be the day.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled for release on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

Update, Nov. 28 at 9:47 a.m. PT: Added that Marvel confirmed the trailer release date.  

avengers-thanos-concept
27
All the Marvel heroes confirmed to be in 'Avengers: Infinity War'
Next Article: Silicon Valley's diversity efforts get mired in scandal