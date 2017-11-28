Avengers fans, are you ready?

The "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer is finally landing Wednesday, reveals an official tweet from Marvel sent out Tuesday morning.

Thank you to the best fans in the universe! Marvel Studios' "@Avengers: #InfinityWar" Trailer TOMORROW. pic.twitter.com/BkkDEtyk9k — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) November 28, 2017

The Wednesday date is a day earlier than many, including CNET, surmised based on a cartoon countdown from directors Joe and Anthony Russo.

Marvel also shared a teaser video looking back at the numerous heroes who will reunite in the film.

On Tuesday, the Russos posted an image on Instagram of a cartoonish "2." This follows the "3" they posted Monday.

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Nov 28, 2017 at 6:12am PST

Although the directors didn't caption the image or explain it in any way, many fans decided the string of messages meant that the long-awaited "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer will arrive online Thursday. But apparently we were counting wrong, as Marvel's tweet announced Wednesday to be the day.

"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled for release on April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

Update, Nov. 28 at 9:47 a.m. PT: Added that Marvel confirmed the trailer release date.

