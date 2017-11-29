'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer finally hits the web

The "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer finally hit Wednesday, ending a four-month wait that to many seemed much longer.

Be sure to watch past the logo near the end to see a great "Guardians of the Galaxy" moment.

Fans have been exercising their superpowers of patience since July, when footage (though not the trailer itself) was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney fan event D-23.

Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have helped feed the hype with their teasing hints at when the trailer would arrive, including an Orson Welles wine commercial and a cartoon countdown. But Marvel made everything clear on Tuesday with a video and tweet announcing that Wednesday would be the day.