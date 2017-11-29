'Avengers: Infinity War' trailer finally hits the web

The "Avengers: Infinity War" trailer finally hit Wednesday, ending a four-month wait that to many seemed much longer.
Be sure to watch past the logo near the end to see a great "Guardians of the Galaxy" moment.
Fans have been exercising their superpowers of patience since July, when footage (though not the trailer itself) was shown at both San Diego Comic-Con and Disney fan event D-23.
Directors Joe and Anthony Russo have helped feed the hype with their teasing hints at when the trailer would arrive, including an Orson Welles wine commercial and a cartoon countdown. But Marvel made everything clear on Tuesday with a video and tweet announcing that Wednesday would be the day.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.