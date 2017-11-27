"Avengers: Infinity War" fans, now you're just being baited.

The film's directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, on Monday shared a cartoon of the number 3 on their Instagram account. No explanation, no link, no caption. Just a happy-looking green 3 wearing tennis shoes.

A post shared by The Russo Brothers (@therussobrothers) on Nov 27, 2017 at 3:37am PST

Cue the ensuing three-ring circus.

Fans have been waiting not-so-patiently for the "Infinity War" trailer since summer, when footage (though likely not the actual trailer) was shown at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney fan event D-23. Many immediately assumed the Russos were dropping a hint about the trailer-release date.

Could it mean the trailer will be released in three days? (And if so, will the brothers Instagram a "2" on Tuesday?) Or does it mean Dec. 3? Or not until three weeks have passed? Fans are impatient to find out.

Marvel: 3

Me: 3 days? 3 hours? 3 months? 3rd of December?? What is it?? I NEED to know!! #marvel #agvengers #InfinityWar — Rachel McGlasson (@orchadork08) November 27, 2017

the russos posted this , they're definitely teasing Infinity War trailer ...... 3 HOURS ? 3 DAYS ? 3 WHAT EXACTLY??? pic.twitter.com/ByuYnwGI01 — wiss 🇲🇦 (@tonyjrstark) November 27, 2017

THE RUSSO BROTHERS POSTED THIS A SHORT WHILE AGO. IT COULD MEAN ANYTHING.....AVENGERS 3...INFINITY WAR TRAILER TO DROP ON DECEMBER 3...OR TO DROP IN 3 WEEKS...OR TO DROP IN 3 DAYS...OR TO DROP IN 3 HOURS!!!!! OKAY THAT ESCALATED QUICKLY! I'M FREAKING OUT RIGHT NOW! 😲😲😲😲😲😲😲 pic.twitter.com/XRAxP7v9at — Shemal Jayasundera (@shemjay93) November 27, 2017

Though as some pointed out, maybe the image isn't related to the trailer at all, and is just the brothers playing with an on-edge fanbase.

Wouldn't it be hilarious if that "3" the Russos posted wasn't a hint as to when the #InfinityWar trailer will drop, but simply reminding us this is the third Avengers movie? — Alisha Grauso (@AlishaGrauso) November 27, 2017

It's not the Russo brothers' first tease on the subject. On Nov. 5, they shared an Orson Welles commercial for Paul Masson wine which uses the catchphrase, "we will sell no wine before its time."

While fans wait, they can peruse the cover story in Vanity Fair magazine's Holiday 2017 issue, which is all about the film (though it drops no trailer hints).

Fans seemed most excited about the four covers and a variety of other promo photos, with some wondering whether the different groupings of characters was relevant to the film's plot. (Possible spoiler warning: Unverified fan theories ahead.)

I honestly feel there will be 3 groups of heroes in infinity war each taking on different fights or missions then a final meeting with them all together. Saying that I wonder if anyone in the photos was there on the same day or if they are all photoshopped — Sam Sprague (@spragueyboy) November 27, 2017

There's a poster for Infinity War that shows different groups shaded by the colors of the different infinity stones. Those will be the stones that each group goes after. There's about 5 or 6. — Booqueefius (@D_Death321) November 27, 2017

This seems more like an overall look at the MCU rather than just a look at Infinity War tbh. Like Widow is obviously in her Infinity War set up but Thor isn't and The Wasp is there even though she's only in A4/Ant Man and The Wasp and there's Baby Groot.https://t.co/NyqQVXu2Sm — Watch Marvel's Daredevil (@TheJakeMan731) November 27, 2017

True fans will want to read the story for more Marvel movie detail, but here are a few favorite snippets (more possible spoilers ahead):

Marvel's "creative committee" wanted " Guardians of the Galaxy



Former Marvel CEO Ike Perlmutter "reportedly made the decision to scale back production of Black Widow-themed merchandise in 2015 because he believed 'girl' superhero products wouldn't sell."



Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, just 44, earns credit from many for Marvel's super-success. "At the heart of Kevin is a real fanboy," actress Scarlett Johansson told the magazine. But Feige was rejected from USC film school "five or six times," so take heart, late bloomers!



Feige does wish Marvel had made the first woman-centered superhero movie, and "got chills" recounting the No Man's Land scene from DC's " Wonder Woman Captain Marvel" in 2019. "Captain Marvel is a very different type of movie (from 'Wonder Woman'')," Feige said.



Captain Marvel" in 2019. "Captain Marvel is a very different type of movie (from 'Wonder Woman'')," Feige said. The Marvel security team wrapped the Vanity Fair reporter's phone in layers of protective tape so she couldn't sneak any unauthorized photos.



And look out for 2019's yet-untitled Avengers 4, which Feige promises will "bring things you've never seen in superhero films: a finale." The magazine surmises that might mean "a lot of dead Avengers at the hands of the villain Thanos."



"Avengers: Infinity War" is scheduled for an April 25, 2018 release in Australia, April 27 in the UK and May 4 in the US.

Tech Culture: From film and television to social media and games, here's your place for the lighter side of tech.

Special Reports: CNET's in-depth features in one place.