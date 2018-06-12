Avatar. Titanic. Stars Wars: The Force Awakens.

These are the only films ever made to boast a worldwide box office of $2 billion. That's soon to change, as Avengers: Infinity War is on the cusp of greatness. It's global gross currently stands at $1,999,471,778, according to Box Office Mojo.

Most of the money comes from abroad, with roughly 33 percent of the intake being domestic and 67 percent international. It's a growing number, but one that already beats 2012's Avengers ($1.509 billion) and 2015's Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.405 billion).

The huge success can be chalked up to both the number of Marvel Cinematic Universe fans out there, as well as the intensity of their fandom. One guy saw the movie over 40 times, for instance.

Disney and Marvel have to be chuffed, because this huge box office is likely to transfer over to mean another incredible payday next May, when Infinity War's sequel hits theatres.