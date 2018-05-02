Avengers: Infinity War reportedly blows past $800M worldwide

Avengers: Infinity War has crossed the $800 million mark in worldwide box office receipts, according to Exhibitor Relations.
After a record-breaking opening weekend in the United States -- destroying even Star Wars: The Force Awakens there but $10 million -- Infinity War is on track to hunt down TFA's $2B global run. And it's poised to easily beat Black Panther, which has made $1.3B globally to date. (Black Panther took a week to cross $500 million at the global box office.)
Next up for Avengers: Becoming a member of the $1B club, a feat which took Black Panther 26 days.
For context, here's how Avengers is chasing other films, including the number one all-time grossing film, Avatar.
Marvel Studios didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
via Comicbook.com
Updated, 11:30 a.m. PT: This was originally published at 10:40 a.m. PT and has been updated with more context and numbers.
