CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Avengers: Infinity War reportedly blows past $800M worldwide

It's on track to set even more records at the box office both domestically and internationally.

dtt4550-v179-1022.jpg

 Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War has crossed the $800 million mark in worldwide box office receipts, according to Exhibitor Relations. 

After a record-breaking opening weekend in the United States -- destroying even Star Wars: The Force Awakens there but $10 million  -- Infinity War is on track to hunt down TFA's $2B global run. And it's poised to easily beat Black Panther, which has made $1.3B globally to date. (Black Panther took a week to cross $500 million at the global box office.) 

Next up for Avengers: Becoming a member of the $1B club, a feat which took Black Panther 26 days.

For context, here's how Avengers is chasing other films, including the number one all-time grossing film, Avatar

Avengers take on the world

Avatar
2,788
Star Wars: The Force Awakens
2,100
The Avengers (2012)
1,518.8
Avengers: Age of Ultron
1,405.4
Black Panther
1,334
Batman v Superman: Dawn od Justice
873.6
Wonder Woman
821.8
Avengers: Infinity War
808
Justice League
657.9

Note:

*All numbers in millions of US dollars

Marvel Studios didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

via Comicbook.com 

Updated, 11:30 a.m. PT: This was originally published at 10:40 a.m. PT and has been updated with more context and numbers.

Next Article: When it comes to Apple's iPhone X sales, Wall Street got it wrong