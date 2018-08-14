Avengers: Infinity War now on Blu-ray: Every way to watch

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War is ready for your living room, with the big Thanos-focused film coming out on Blu-ray Tuesday.

Infinity War, starring Robert Downey Jr., Josh Brolin and so many more Marvel heroes, has already been available on digital stores like like iTunes, Google Play, Vudu, Amazon and Fandango Now. The movie is now also available as a physical 4K Blu-ray, standard Blu-ray or DVD, with a full assortment of extras, deleted scenes to parse through and a code for a digital copy. And, maybe, we can find a clue or two about what's going on in 2019's still-untitled Avengers 4.

You can link any of the aforementioned digital stores to Disney's Movies Anywhere service, giving you the ability to watch your purchased copy on your iPhone, iPad, Android device, Roku, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Amazon Fire TV or any other device that supports at least one of those digital stores.

Extras include featurettes on why certain Avengers characters were teamed up together, a history of Thanos, how the film's battles on Titan and Wakanda were created, and a collection of deleted and extended scenes.

First published July 30, 2018.

Update Aug. 13 at 9 p.m. PT: Adds Blu-ray availability.