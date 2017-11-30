The Avengers are coming back, and it sounds like it will be their biggest outing yet.

The team's third movie, which will include more Marvel Cinematic Universe characters than any previous film or show, is fast approaching.

Let's dig into what we know about the heroes' next fight in "Avengers: Infinity War" and maybe later we can discuss how it will likely destroy everything we thought we knew about the MCU.

Is there a trailer?

YES, FINALLY. Watch it here.

Sounds like the trailer is a bit different from the footage shown at San Diego Comic-Con and Disney's D23 over the summer.

Plot details: What's going to happen?

We do know it's going to be a heist film with Thanos at the center of it. The Russo brothers told CNET's Erin Carson as much last month:

With "Infinity War," the biggest new element to the movie is Thanos and the fact that he's entering the storytelling in a very bold, strong way, to the degree that he's almost one of the leads. We've shaped an interesting narrative around him that in some ways leans heavily on a heist film in the fact that he's going after the infinity stones in a much bolder, successful way than he has in the past. The entire movie has that energy of the bad guy being one step ahead of the heroes. We looked at a lot of movies that had that heist-style energy to them, [and] that brought some inspiration.

Is someone gonna die? Well, yes, that is the speculation, especially considering what Marvel head honcho Kevin Feige told Vanity Fair about the expansive MCU stories:

We thought it would be important to bring the current three-Phase, 22-movie current series to a conclusion. How do I say this? There will be two distinct periods between everything before Avengers 4 and everything after. I know it will not be in ways people are expecting.

Okaaaaaaaay, cool, cool, cool. Basically if you care about any of the last decade's MCU characters, be prepared to have your heart broken. The Russo brothers also told Vanity Fair that they were told "who they could kill," which I think means death is definitely coming for someone. Check out the piece above and VF's cover story for more little tidbits.

Cast and directors: Who's in it?



Enlarge Image Marvel Studios

Directors: The Russo brothers, who also directed "Captain America: The Winter Soldier" and "Captain America: Civil War."

Starring: The real question is who *isn't* in "Infinity War," and it's a short list. Here are the confirmed stars:

Robert Downey Jr.



Chris Evans



Chris Hemsworth

Mark Ruffalo

Scarlett Johansson

Jeremy Renner

Elizabeth Olsen

Paul Bettany

Tom Holland

Don Cheadle

Anthony Mackie

Sebastian Stan

Benedict Cumberbatch



Benedict Wong

Gwyneth Paltrow

Chadwick Boseman



Letitia Wright



Danai Gurira



Chris Pratt

Zoe Saldana

Dave Bautista

Sean Gunn

Bradley Cooper

Vin Diesel

Pom Klementieff

Karen Gillian

Paul Rudd

Evangeline Lily

Josh Brolin

Benecio Del Toro

Tom Hiddleston

Tessa Thompson

Linda Cardellini

Cobie Smulders



Samuel L. Jackson

No word on whether we'll actually see Brie Larson pop up as Captain Marvel. Her film isn't due until 2019, and it will be set in the '90s, so honestly who knows. Marvel has done stranger things.

Release date: When can I see it?

Soon (sort of). Originally set to be the first in a two-part series, "Infinity War" became a standalone film before filming began in 2016.

It currently has a release date of April 25 in Australia, April 27 in the UK, and May 4 in the US.

