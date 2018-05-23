CNET también está disponible en español.

Ir a español

Don't show this again

TV and Movies

Avengers: Infinity War is third Marvel film to pass $600 million

The Avengers should probably assemble at a bank: The mega-superhero mashup has raked in more than $1.8 billion globally.

Infinity War

Avengers: Infinity War is still collecting cash at the box office.

 Marvel

The war is going pretty well for the Avengers. Avengers: Infinity War reached another box-office milestone on Tuesday, becoming the eighth film in history to earn more than $600 million at the domestic box office (that's US and Canada). 

More on Avengers: Infinity War

The film is the third from Marvel Studios to do that, following 2012's The Avengers and 2018's Black Panther, Marvel Studios' parent Disney said in a statement.

The film opened on April 27, and has been tearing through the box office like Hulk rips through pairs of pants. 

It was the fastest movie ever to earn $1 billion at the global box office, crossing that mark just 11 days after its release, and it's earned more than $1.8 billion globally.

Next Article: Zuckerberg's worldwide apology tour hits a snag in the EU