Avengers: Infinity War is third Marvel film to pass $600 million

Marvel

The war is going pretty well for the Avengers. Avengers: Infinity War reached another box-office milestone on Tuesday, becoming the eighth film in history to earn more than $600 million at the domestic box office (that's US and Canada).

The film is the third from Marvel Studios to do that, following 2012's The Avengers and 2018's Black Panther, Marvel Studios' parent Disney said in a statement.

The film opened on April 27, and has been tearing through the box office like Hulk rips through pairs of pants.

It was the fastest movie ever to earn $1 billion at the global box office, crossing that mark just 11 days after its release, and it's earned more than $1.8 billion globally.