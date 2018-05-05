Avengers: Infinity War is making $1 billion, setting box office record

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War is becoming one of Marvel's biggest box office wins.

Disney announced Saturday that the movie is crossing the $1 billion mark in the global box office in a record-setting 11 days since its release.

This benchmark is the latest record set by the ensemble film, which began its run with a $250 million opening weekend that beat Star Wars: The Force Awakens' previous record of $248 million. And the tickets just kept selling, crossing the $800 million mark on Wednesday.