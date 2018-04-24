Avengers: Infinity War reactions are in and it's 'jaw-dropping' and 'epic'

It's here. The movie that finally answers the question, "Can we cram 237 super heroes into one movie and get them to fight over a magic glove?"
"Avengers: Infinity War" has finally dropped. And shit is getting real.
The movie doesn't hit cinemas until Friday (you can read up on everything you need to know before then right here). But Marvel held the red carpet premiere event on Monday, giving the stars, press and lucky fans an early look at what the biggest film in Marvel Cinematic Universe history has to offer.
Now we have an idea of just how epic the movie is going to be, thanks to the early reactions that have hit social media.
One Hollywood star couldn't hold back and got in a good couple of hours before the social media embargo broke.
Sure, everyone who saw the premiere was supposed to keep their early reactions under wraps until 1.30 a.m. Eastern Time (I mean, c'mon Kev -- you literally tweeted a picture of it). But apparently there's a reason Kevin Smith didn't play Silent Bob on screen.
When the embargo broke it was on for young and old.
Other verdicts were oh-so-cryptic...
But it wasn't all effusive praise...
Regardless of the reviews, we can all agree on the real highlight:
Early on Monday night the stars were out in force on the red carpet, posing with fans, talking up the movie and generally getting hype. Vin Diesel even rocked up in a custom Groot jacket because that's how he rolls.
After these first verdicts, the reactions will keep coming as the reviews start coming in. Either way, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates its 10th anniversary, you know "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to have people talking.
