Avengers: Infinity War reactions are in and it's 'jaw-dropping' and 'epic'

It's here. The movie that finally answers the question, "Can we cram 237 super heroes into one movie and get them to fight over a magic glove?"

"Avengers: Infinity War" has finally dropped. And shit is getting real.

The movie doesn't hit cinemas until Friday (you can read up on everything you need to know before then right here). But Marvel held the red carpet premiere event on Monday, giving the stars, press and lucky fans an early look at what the biggest film in Marvel Cinematic Universe history has to offer.

Now we have an idea of just how epic the movie is going to be, thanks to the early reactions that have hit social media.

One Hollywood star couldn't hold back and got in a good couple of hours before the social media embargo broke.

I am overwhelmed. The movie is epic beyond compare. LOVED it. My legs are still shaking. It’s a gigantic @Marvel masterpiece. So much to say but I’ll stay Silent Bob til Monday so as not to slip in spoilers. Suffice to say it’s gonna be a looooong year until @Avengers 4... pic.twitter.com/aHnsgj5MK0 — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) April 24, 2018

Sure, everyone who saw the premiere was supposed to keep their early reactions under wraps until 1.30 a.m. Eastern Time (I mean, c'mon Kev -- you literally tweeted a picture of it). But apparently there's a reason Kevin Smith didn't play Silent Bob on screen.

When the embargo broke it was on for young and old.

WE SAW INFINITY WAR AND KNOW EVERYTHING THAT HAPPENS IN IT OMG — Brie Larson (@brielarson) April 24, 2018

#AvengersInfinityWar is the MCU's biggest soap opera ever, and that's not a bad thing. Feels more like a sequel to Guardians, and you'll get to see what makes a Mad Titan tick. We will have A LOT to unpack soon. — Mike Sorrentino (@MikeJSorrentino) April 24, 2018

AVENGERS #infinitywar felt like Marvel just dunking all over DC: Genuinely funny jokes that felt effortless, real emotional stakes & payoffs from a decade of world building and character development, crisp, inventive action sequences and an ending that left my jaw on the floor. — Daniel Barna (@RealDanBarna) April 24, 2018

I saw #AvengersInfinityWar earlier tonight and I can say that it delivers. There's a lot of really fun character interactions, some cool action moments (Thor's powers, Iron Man's suit), and a few powerful emotional beats. Most of the humor is 👌🏻 Also Captain America is 💥 pic.twitter.com/WoZNPDpGXk — Molly Freeman (@mollyrockit) April 24, 2018

The final minutes of AVENGERS: INFINITY WAR are heartstopping. Can’t wait for the next one. Marvel wins again. #AvengersInfinityWar #Avengers #InfinityWar — Ben Barna (@sufferings) April 24, 2018

From beginning to end, #AvengersInfinityWar is non-stop action. It’s really dynamic and jaw-dropping, but at times, it could have stopped for air and give us more substance on plot points. Loved it when the audience clapped as soon as #BlackPanther & #okoye entered the scene. — Wilson Morales (@blackfilm) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar is everything you want, nothing you expect. It’s funny, surprising, dark, filled with delightful interplay between characters never seen on screen before. I know many filmmakers say they are trying to make a sequel in the vein of Empire Strikes Back, this succeeds. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) April 24, 2018

Other verdicts were oh-so-cryptic...

Another thing: I've been reviewing films for decades now, and I have never heard an audience react to the end of a film like the #InfinityWar audience reacted tonight. It was an astonishing experience. (And it's another reason I want to see the film again in a packed house.) — Tasha Robinson (@TashaRobinson) April 24, 2018

Non-spoiler AVENGERS: #INFINITYWAR emotions:, in no particular order: 🔥🔥😬💔😱🕷💫🚀🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨🚨💥💥💥💥😭😳😳🔥🔥🔥💥💥💥💥👁😬🌏🍂🙈✨⚡️⚡️⚡️🥃



Not saying ANYTHING else. — Anthony Breznican (@Breznican) April 24, 2018

But it wasn't all effusive praise...

I’ve left every Marvel movie with a sense of where the franchise was going. The strong “Avengers: Infinity War” is the first time where I’m utterly perplexed about what’s next. There were audible gasps at the NYC screening. pic.twitter.com/xouqNzh7ps — Frank Pallotta (@frankpallotta) April 24, 2018

#InfinityWar may be the most expensive Hollywood movie ever designed to mess with its audience. People sure are going to sit through a lot of credits! — erickohn (@erickohn) April 24, 2018

Imo I enjoyed Black Panther more than I did #InfinityWar — Shivam Manghnani (@shivamLM) April 24, 2018

Regardless of the reviews, we can all agree on the real highlight:

Early on Monday night the stars were out in force on the red carpet, posing with fans, talking up the movie and generally getting hype. Vin Diesel even rocked up in a custom Groot jacket because that's how he rolls.

After these first verdicts, the reactions will keep coming as the reviews start coming in. Either way, as the Marvel Cinematic Universe celebrates its 10th anniversary, you know "Avengers: Infinity War" is going to have people talking.

