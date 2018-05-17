Avengers: Infinity War is now the No. 4 movie of all-time

Hot on the heels of posting the largest opening weekend in China, Avengers: Infinity War has passed Jurassic World to climb the charts and become the No. 4 highest grossing film of all-time.
All-time highest grossing movies (via Box Office Mojo, Disney)
|
|Global gross (in millions)
|Avatar
|$2,788
|Titanic
|$2,187.5
|Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|$2,100
|Avengers: Infinity War*
|$1,686.4
|Jurassic World
|$1,671.7
|The Avengers (2012)
|$1,518.8
|Furious 7
|$1,516
|Avengers: Age of Ultron
|$1,405.4
|Black Panther*
|$1,342.2
|Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2
|$1,341.5
As Avengers continues to break records, it's also chasing Black Panther in domestic gross. On that scale (US total gross) the third Marvel Cinematic Universe team outing sits at No. 8 with its eyes on Last Jedi and 2012's Avengers to pass next.
Highest grossing US films (via BOM, Disney)
|
|Domestic gross (in millions)
|Star Wars: The Force Awakens
|$936.7
|Avatar
|$760.5
|Black Panther*
|$696.7
|Titanic
|$659.4
|Jurassic World
|$652.3
|Marvel's The Avengers
|$623.4
|Star Wars: The Last Jedi
|$620.2
|Avengers: Infinity War*
|$562.9
|The Dark Knight
|$534.9
|Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
|$532.2
Up next for the Infinity War: the ride to $2 billion worldwide -- and a chance to do it all again next year with the still-untitled Avengers 4. (Is it too early to start predicting that film's opening weekend?)
