TV and Movies

Avengers: Infinity War is now the No. 4 movie of all-time

It passed Jurassic World with yesterday's totals.

Hot on the heels of posting the largest opening weekend in China, Avengers: Infinity War has passed Jurassic World to climb the charts and become the No. 4 highest grossing film of all-time.

All-time highest grossing movies (via Box Office Mojo, Disney)


 Global gross (in millions)
Avatar $2,788
Titanic $2,187.5
Star Wars: The Force Awakens $2,100
Avengers: Infinity War* $1,686.4
Jurassic World $1,671.7
The Avengers (2012) $1,518.8
Furious 7 $1,516
Avengers: Age of Ultron $1,405.4
Black Panther* $1,342.2
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows, Part 2 $1,341.5

As Avengers continues to break records, it's also chasing Black Panther in domestic gross. On that scale (US total gross) the third Marvel Cinematic Universe team outing sits at No. 8 with its eyes on Last Jedi and 2012's Avengers to pass next.

Highest grossing US films (via BOM, Disney)


 Domestic gross (in millions)
Star Wars: The Force Awakens $936.7
Avatar $760.5
Black Panther* $696.7
Titanic $659.4
Jurassic World $652.3
Marvel's The Avengers $623.4
Star Wars: The Last Jedi $620.2
Avengers: Infinity War* $562.9
The Dark Knight $534.9
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story $532.2

Up next for the Infinity War: the ride to $2 billion worldwide -- and a chance to do it all again next year with the still-untitled Avengers 4. (Is it too early to start predicting that film's opening weekend?)

