Avengers: Infinity War becomes fifth biggest international release of all time

Marvel Studios

Avengers: Infinity War opened in China this weekend, and with it the film currently stands as the fifth biggest international release of all time.

One week after the movie became the fastest to make $1 billion, Disney said Sunday that the Marvel superhero film is estimated to now be up to $1.6 billion in sales following a $200 million opening weekend in China. In the US, the film has earned another $61.8 million in its third weekend in theaters.

With those global sales, Infinity War has passed 2012's The Avengers ($1.5 billion), Furious 7 ($1.5 billion) and Avengers: Age of Ultron ($1.4 billion).

The emotional ensemble movie brings together the stars of nearly every Marvel movie released over the past 10 years, including Robert Downey Jr.'s Iron Man, Chris Evans' Captain America, Chris Pratt's Star-Lord, Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow and many others against mad titan Thanos (Josh Brolin).

While Infinity War and February's Black Panther films both packed a punch, Marvel movies aren't slowing down anytime soon. Marvel Studios is gearing up for its summer release of Ant-Man and the Wasp, the Brie Larson-starring Captain Marvel coming in March 2019 and Avengers 4 set for May 2019.