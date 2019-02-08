Avengers: Endgame's new pic has fans calling out a possible Professor Hulk

Comicbook.com

The purported Avengers: Endgame photo revealed Thursday has Marvel fans thinking that Professor Hulk might be making his debut in the film.

Several reactions to the photo on Thursday focus on how the Hulk appears to have a slightly different face than his appearance in Thor: Ragnarok, one that seems to resemble a green Bruce Banner.

Further emboldening this idea is the character of Professor Hulk, who is essentially a merged version of both Bruce Banner and his Hulk identity. Previously, Hulk and Banner didn't share the same consciousness, with Banner noting in previous Marvel Cinematic Universe films that he's not aware of what the Hulk does when the big green guy takes over.

ComicBook.com's Chris Killian highlights this in a speculation video the website posted on Friday.

And plenty of other fans are posting comparison shots highlighting this idea.

@MarkRuffalo Aww He Is Professor Hulk 😍😍😍😍 & His Face Is Close Enough To Bruce 😍😍😍😍 #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/ZAyY7im5LG — Pranav (@pranav1490) February 8, 2019

1- AoU

2- Ragnarok

3- AIW

4- #AvengersEndgame



This is a strong indication of the appearance of the Professor Hulk version. Banner and Hulk cooperating after the Thanos smackdown



(Also, hi Clint!) pic.twitter.com/nqBv8Ki5DW — OG (@floatingboat) February 8, 2019

So ... I’m not imagining this right? The Hulk looks drastically different between Ragnarok and End Game. Is this what happens when Bruce and the Hulk find “peace” with eachother?? #Avengers #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/0P9VdBGw2r — Jacob's Quest (@v_jvee) February 8, 2019

And another fan declares that it very well could be poetic for Hulk and Banner to find a compromise, especially since Avengers: infinity War spent a lot of time focusing in on Banner's inability to swap to the Hulk during battles.

Calling it: Bruce Banner and Hulk are finally going to merge into one, becoming Professor Hulk in #AvengersEndgame... It would be a cool way of concluding Banner's arc in the MCU — Jason Mickey (@JMickey97) February 8, 2019

Avengers: Endgame comes to theaters on April 26.