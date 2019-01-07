Avengers: Endgame trailers won't reveal details past film's first 15 minutes

Don't look to future trailers for Avengers: Endgame to reveal anything major about the plot. That might seem obvious, but Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige confirmed it on the Golden Globes red carpet Sunday in a chat with MTV News.

Asked by Josh Horowitz about a rumor that promotion of the film would never show anything past the movie's first 15-20 minutes, Feige said that belief was "somewhat accurate."

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

He went on to say, "being able to generate excitement without giving away any of the many, many, many, many secrets ... would be ideal. And I think the Disney marketing team is the best in the world and we'll be able to pull it off."

Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige on when #AvengersEndgame got its title, how #CaptainMarvel is looking, the Disney-Fox merger, and more from the #GoldenGlobes red carpet pic.twitter.com/pSE7lgNM4U — MTV NEWS (@MTVNEWS) January 7, 2019

Feige also said the long-awaited Endgame title "was in place before we started developing the movie." He confirmed that the reason Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) ominously tells Tony Stark, "We're in the end game now" in Avengers: Infinity War was "because we knew it was the title."

Another big Marvel franchise, Guardians of the Galaxy, has seen its third film fall into limbo, as series director James Gunn was fired and has moved to Marvel rival DC. But Feige says it's still coming -- someday.

"Guardians will happen, (as to) when where how, (that's) for a later time," he said.