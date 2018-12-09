So it turns out Marvel fans were serious about wanting to see the Avengers 4 (now known as Avengers: Endgame) trailer. The long-awaited trailer, released Friday morning, captured 289 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record held by another Marvel movie.
Marvel thanked fans in a tweet sent out Saturday that reads: "To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! "
Avengers: Endgame kept it all in the family. The previous record-holder was the trailer for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which collected 230 million views in 24 hours when it came out in November 2017, Comic Book.com reports. In third place is a trailer for another Disney production, the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.
Avengers: Endgame is set to premiere in April 2019.
Discuss: Avengers: Endgame smashes single-day trailer viewing record
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.