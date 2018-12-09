Avengers: Endgame smashes single-day trailer viewing record

So it turns out Marvel fans were serious about wanting to see the Avengers 4 (now known as Avengers: Endgame) trailer. The long-awaited trailer, released Friday morning, captured 289 million views in 24 hours, breaking the record held by another Marvel movie.

Marvel thanked fans in a tweet sent out Saturday that reads: "To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios' #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! "

To the greatest fans in the world, thank you for being there from the beginning til the endgame and making Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame the most viewed trailer in history with 289M views in 24 hours! pic.twitter.com/Fe0MA2Gfqy — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) December 8, 2018

Avengers: Endgame kept it all in the family. The previous record-holder was the trailer for 2018's Avengers: Infinity War, which collected 230 million views in 24 hours when it came out in November 2017, Comic Book.com reports. In third place is a trailer for another Disney production, the upcoming live-action remake of The Lion King.

Avengers: Endgame is set to premiere in April 2019.