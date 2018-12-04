At a special event in Los Angeles last week, the Russo brothers still couldn't be bothered to reveal the title of the Avengers: Infinity War sequel. And yet, even without one, the hype for just a trailer is off the charts. The film, set to arrive in theaters next spring, will be the 22nd in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we have zero inkling of what it'll be called (does it matter?) or when a trailer will arrive (maybe never?). We do know exactly how long until the movie is released though, thanks to that mocking Marvel countdown.
Now we've gotten a new Captain Marvel trailer, the second for that film (due out in March), and meanwhile we've still seen zero footage from Avengers 4.
It's not that it's too late for a trailer, but you wouldn't know it by the level of hype among fans. Avengers 4 is on track for a fairly "normal" trailer release schedule. But we fans are losing our minds thinking about how "important" some dates are or how perfectly balanced it would be if the trailer arrived on a certain date. New rumors had it the trailer would arrive tomorrow, but now it sounds like it may be pushed back.
Here are the facts though: the trailer isn't late, it isn't early and it may not even come tomorrow despite "credible rumors" and the Russos planned appearance at the Game Awards on Thursday.
We're still left wondering if directors the Russo brothers were trolling us with that earlier Insta full of silhouettes and ladders. We do know that the movie may be a beast in length, as director Joe Russo revealed less than a month ago it was about three hours long (at the time, that is).
To help prepare for the trailer our sister site ComicBook.com has made an Avengers 4 bingo card for all your views when the trailer *does* arrive.
While marketing for Avengers 4 wasn't on the agenda for the aforementioned Collider-sponsored event -- and Joe Russo airhorn-ed any non-Infinity War questions -- the directors were still willing to fuel the hype train. You can watch the whole event at Collider's YouTube page, but it is two hours long, so here are a few fun facts we learned from the conductors of what may be the largest and hardest hype train in Marvel history.
The Russo brothers may be done with superhero films, unless Disney greenlights Secret Wars (no word on which version).
The Defenders will probably never be Avengers.
Asgard is hurting after the Snap. What could this mean for Thor, who gets power from Asgard and its people?
We knew there were fake scenes and crazy plots and that no single actor had the full script. But this would've been a wild twist.
The MCU will continue to diversify -- which means there's a whole new set of characters to speculate over who's joining our heroes in Phase 4.
Thor's Stormbreaker is not more powerful than the Infinity Gauntlet.
Loki is d-e-d, dead. So's Gamora. Oh, and Vision.
Be sure to check out the full Collider video when it posts; I'm sure there are more interesting parts in there, but I just can't think past ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ GIVE TRAILER UNTITLED AVENGERS ༼ つ ◕_◕ ༽つ
This piece was originally written Nov. 29, but has since been updated with even less hope and more data.
Everything we think we know about the Avengers sequel: Think Avengers: Infinity War was intense? Stay tuned for part two.
How to watch every MCU property in the perfect order: From Marvel films to the shows on Netflix, here's the best order to experience the MCU.
Discuss: The Avengers 4 trailer isn't late, it just feels like it
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.