Avengers 4: Just tell us the movie title already, Marvel

Marvel movies have become such a big deal that even waiting for a film's title to be released has turned into a social media event.

News trickled out Tuesday that Marvel was likely to reveal the official title of 2019's Avengers 4 at Wednesday's CineEurope conference in Barcelona. In fact, one Reddit user claimed the title is believed to be Avengers, followed by two words, one beginning with F, the second with H.

so I just saw this post on reddit and apparently the avengers 4 title has three words, Avengers F_______ H________, and they will be showing a captain marvel trailer but IT WONT be online like when they showed infinity war content for the first time at d23 pic.twitter.com/unAXXNVstd — t (@peterquillsI) June 12, 2018

That's all fans needed to start an impatient guessing game while they waited for news. Numerous tweets showed GIFs that exemplified Marvel fans' impatience, while one just read "AVENGERS 4 TITLE" over and over again.

Y’all know how they’re so secretive about the Avengers 4 title cause apparently it’s “too spoilery” but HOW CAN A TITLE spoil something?



Unless it’s, I dunno, Avengers: Loki’s Return or something — Asgardian Wanderer (@LouiseOfAsgard) June 10, 2018

There were plenty of Avengers: F--- H--- guesses, some more likely than others. Avengers: Fallen Heroes and Avengers: Final Hour were among the top serious guesses. But some of the funnier ones included riffs on Finding Nemo, such as Avengers: Finding Hawkeye, or Avengers: Finding Hiddleston (referring of course to Tom Hiddleston, who plays Loki).

The avengers 4 title is obviously fallen heroes — satan the sadist 🌈 (@MARVELOLOGY) June 12, 2018

the avengers 4 title is allegedly going to be f____ h____ so i predict it’s gonna be avengers: fBring hLokiBack — oh, anna (@WINTERLOKl) June 13, 2018

Fans have been braced for a disturbing title for a while now. Back in April, directors Joe and Anthony Russo weren't exactly reassuring to a fan who was worried the title would hold a giant depressing spoiler.

But leave it to Marvel to possibly pull a fast one and keep things under wraps. Maybe the suggestion that the title holds some kind of spoiler information is all just a big tease.

what if everyone’s freaking out about the avengers 4 title and it’s just sth like avengers 4: the next one — emma ☀️ (@LOKlODlNSONS) June 10, 2018

Good ol' Avengers: Whatever-It's-Called is scheduled for a May 3, 2019, release in the US and April 26 in the UK, with no Australia release date known yet.