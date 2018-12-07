Avengers 4: Endgame trailer drops, and the internet is freaking out

The first trailer for the freshly titled Avengers: Endgame dropped Friday. For those waiting to find out what's going on with our heroes, take a minute to check in.

Now playing: Watch this: Avengers: Endgame trailer revealed

Ready? Good.

It's been a long road for Marvel fans craving a trailer, and the torrent of rumors about when and where an Avengers 4 trailer would drop haven't exactly helped. But after weeks of speculation, it's here. And the hype is escalating.

For those who have been here since the beginning.

For those who have joined along the way.

For the best fans in the Universe.

This trailer is for you...

With much love and gratitude for your patience,

The RB’s pic.twitter.com/8hZF9FPFAZ — Russo Brothers (@Russo_Brothers) December 7, 2018

For fans wondering where the heck Hawkeye was in Avengers: Infinity War, we got a first glimpse of his appearance in Endgame, and things aren't looking great for him. But his costume does heavily hint at the longstanding fan theory that he will be taking on the Ronin persona.

Ok, we’re all hyped about Captain Marvel but it looks like Hawkeye is about to MERC Thanos! #AvengersENDGAME pic.twitter.com/tnYn8uhnH9 — Ellis Mbeh = 💵➡️🏦 (@EllisMbeh) December 7, 2018

I KNOW I CLOWN ON HAWKEYE A LOT BUT...



RONIN! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/706o9LmEvU — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) December 7, 2018

Ant-Man, meanwhile, seems to be doing perfectly fine after presumably escaping the Quantum Realm.

Other Avengers: We lost. All of us.

Scott Lang: pic.twitter.com/oKXwP5klLG — 9GAG (@9GAG) December 7, 2018

I have questions. How did Ant-Man escape the Quantum Realm? And what was their reasoning for showing us that he escaped? #AvengersEndGame pic.twitter.com/QFigHZqS3H — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) December 7, 2018

Although Marvel has tweaked trailers in the past so as not to spoil parts of the film (remember the Hulk being included in Infinity War's final battle?), some sharp-eyed fans noticed what could indicate a sad fate for Shuri.

quit playing, tell me Thanos did not get Shuri#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/z5SQI1ZCHG — Complex (@Complex) December 7, 2018

Shuri didn't survive the snap. pic.twitter.com/WsIyWc5oUX — Jeremy Conrad (@ManaByte) December 7, 2018

Where 👏🏾 is 👏🏾 Shuri👏🏾?!?!?!?! — Evan Narcisse (@EvNarc) December 7, 2018

If you have questions, you're not alone. Here at the significant questions and answers in the new trailer.

Avengers: Endgame will be released April 26. Stay tuned with us, Gamespot and Comicbook.com for more updates.