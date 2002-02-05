Autodesk extends subscription program

Design and drafting software leader Autodesk announced Tuesday that it is expanding its subscription software program to Europe. Under the program, businesses pay an annual fee to access applications such as AutoCAD via Autodesk's Point A Web site rather than buying licenses and installing software on individual PCs. Autodesk launched the program in North America last August.

Major software makers such as Microsoft and Oracle have been pushing subscription plans. The format benefits software companies with steadier revenue and piracy protection, while customers save on maintenance and support.