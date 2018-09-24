Bumblebee battles Decepticons in new movie trailer

Bumblebee might not talk, but he's full of emotion in the new full-length trailer for the Transformers spinoff/prequel, Bumblebee: The Movie.

In the trailer released Sunday by Paramount Pictures, Bumblebee transforms from the yellow original-model Volkswagen Beetle into the famous Autobot we know and love.

We learn that Bumblebee is sent to Earth in 1987 to fulfill a secret mission set by Optimus Prime to protect all humans.

But Bumblebee doesn't have to work alone. His human ally is a teenage mechanic named Charlie Watson (Hailee Steinfeld) who unknowingly invites Bumblebee into her home when she gets an old VW Beetle to restore.

Soon the trailer reveals more about the friendship between Bumblebee and Charlie, as well as the danger they will face when enemy Decepticons enter the fray.

The US Army doesn't appear to be too thrilled with Bumblebee's presence on the planet either.

Enlarge Image Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

The film also stars actors John Cena, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Jason Drucker, Kenneth Choi, Gracie Dzienny, Rachel Crow and Pamela Adlon.

Most notably, director Travis Knight is at the helm. He replaces Michael Bay, who has been directing Transformers movies since the first live-action film debuted in 2007.

Hard-core fans paying close attention to this trailer might also notice that G1 models of the Autobots and Decepticons are used. Transformers: Generation 1 was Hasbro toy line that ran from 1984 to 1992.

Fans previously got a glimpse of Bumblebee when he first meets Charlie in the short teaser trailer that debuted in June.

Bumblebee: The Movie opens Dec. 21 in the US and Dec. 26 in the UK, with no Australia release date yet.