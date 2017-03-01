Man charged over 3D-printed guns a sci-fi 'fanboy,' court told

Enlarge Image NSW Police/Facebook

An Australian man charged with manufacturing 3D-printed firearms is nothing more than a science fiction "fan boy" with a love of war gaming and cop shows.

That's according to the man's lawyer, who appeared in local court in Sydney today to defend 27-year-old Sicen Sun on charges of manufacturing pistols without a permit and possessing digital blueprints for the manufacture of firearms.

It's not the first time 3D-printed weapons have been at the centre of criminal charges.

Ever since the first real bullet was successfully fired from a 3D-printed gun in 2013, these homemade weapons have turned up in police raids and online, leading law enforcement to crack down on the technology.

Sun's lawyer, Jason Keane, appeared in Sydney's Waverley Local Court today, saying that Sun was far from being a seasoned criminal.

"He has a fanboy relationship with war gaming, science fiction and police shows," Keane told the court, according to ABC reports. "He is captured by provisions clearly designed to target more serious activity."

Sun was denied bail.