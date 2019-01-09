August takes its connected smart lock tech to high-end Emtek locks

Tyler Lizenby/CNET

After it was acquired by Assa Abloy last year, August Home demonstrated its value to by introducing a new connectivity module for its now-sister brand Yale. It's now doing the same for another Assa Abloy-owned lock brand, the high-end residential lock maker Emtek, which has a new EMPowered Smart Lock line out this spring.

If you haven't custom-designed your own home lately, you might not be familiar with Emtek. You'll find its lock hardware in high-end home design stores, where it's the market share leader. You can custom configure an Emtek lock with all kinds of different finishes, materials, handles and other lock hardware designs to match the vision for your dream home.

Thanks to the same August-connected module you can pop into a Yale Assure lock, you can also order an Emtek lock that will connect to August's smart home app. From there, you get all the benefits of an August Smart Lock, including remote control via your phone's app, geofencing and the ability to assign digital keys to anyone you want to have access to your home.

August says the pricing for the August-connected Emtek locks will start around $350, and go up from there depending on your choice of lock hardware.

