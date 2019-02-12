August on Tuesday announced that as of January, its 1.4 million users had locked and unlocked their doors with its smart locks more than 1 billion times.
To mark the milestone, August engaged celebrated designer Yves Behar's firm, Fuseproject, to develop a limited edition smart lock in a white finish. It's the first white smart lock August has offered and it has a narrower, more modern design.
The lock includes standard August features such as Auto Unlock, Auto Lock and integration with Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. It has August's DoorSense open and closed detection technology too.
The limited edition August Smart lock is sold as a bundle with the August Connect Wi-Fi Bridge for remote access. Available only on august.com, the bundle will cost $179 through Feb. 23. After that, the price will increase to $219.
CNET Smart Home
-
reading•August celebrates 1 billionth use with limited edition white smart lock
-
Feb 13•Frigidaire FGIP2468 mixes style and power with Dual Orbit Clean feature
-
Feb 13•Amazon wants Alexa to read blog posts and broadcast church sermons
-
Feb 13•Eight Sleep's Pod smart bed heats or cools your mattress for you
-
•See All
Discuss: August celebrates 1 billionth use with limited edition white smart lock
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.