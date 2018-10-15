August adds new color, connect bridge bundle to smart lock options

August Home

If you love the original August Smart Lock, but want more color options, you're in luck. The smart lock maker on Monday announced a new, satin nickel finish, saying it's the result of customer requests.

The satin nickel August Smart Lock will also come as a bundle with the August Connect Wi-Fi bridge, so the lock will work with Amazon's Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple's Siri via HomeKit. The bundle will cost $220. Connecting the Wi-Fi bridge also means you'll be able to lock, unlock and monitor your door's activity remotely.

August also makes the August Doorbell and August Smart Lock Pro, our Editor's Choice winner for best smart lock. For more on smart locks and which one might be right for you, check out our smart lock buying guide.