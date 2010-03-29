Audioengine 2: Mighty PC speakers

Audioengine

We've been a little tardy in reviewing Audioengine's PC speakers, but we're glad we finally got our hands on both the 2 series ($199) and the step-up Audioengine 5 series (about $325 online) because they really are quite impressive.

For their size, the Audioengine 2s deliver deep, tight bass, and offer excellent detail and relatively big sound, even though they're so compact. True, the Audioengine 5s deliver a richer, fuller experience, but for many, the step-up model will just seem too bulky to leave sitting on a desk (they truly are bookshelf speakers with a more industrial, monitor flair to them).

In short, if you're looking for a set of compact, good-looking PC speakers that deliver great sound for their size, look no further. We should also mention that the Audioengine 2s perform better than most of the iPod speaker docks in this price range. Of course, it helps that you can separate the speakers to your liking, which allows for much better stereo imaging.