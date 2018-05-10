CNET también está disponible en español.

The Atlas robot is running -- the better to chase Elon Musk down

Just a brisk little stroll through the park...

When Elon Musk last saw this robot in action, his tweet signaled fear.

But now, Boston Dynamics' Atlas robot isn't just doing backflips. It's running freely outdoors.

Sure, the robot's "run" may be more of a brisk jog, but it looks far more agile than the last time we saw it walk outside for a bit. That was just two years ago.

And Musk's point is that these robots will keep improving.

Also see: the company's delightfully cute/creepy SpotMini robot dog, which appears to have just learned today how to walk itself.

