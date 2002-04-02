ATI releases graphics board for G4 Macs

ATI Technologies announced on Tuesday that its Radeon 8500 Mac Edition graphics board for Apple Computer's G4 computers is now available at retail stores and online. The board, which contains ATI's newest Radeon 8500 graphics chip, will sell for about $299, the company said.

For customers willing to buy online, ATI will offer a $150 rebate to Radeon 8500 board buyers who "trade in" their ATI Radeon 7500 or Nvidia GeForce 4MX boards that came standard with their new G4 computer. The offer runs through May 31, ATI said. More information about the program can be found on ATI's Web site.